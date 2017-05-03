Watch this police officer save a four-year-old from drowning after he fell in a pond

A policeman’s quick thinking may have saved a four-year-old autistic child’s life after he fell into a pond.

Aaron Bulmer, a member of the Topeka Police Department in Kansas, was responding to a separate call when he spotted the boy walking alone near the pond.

Bulmer tried to speak to the child after getting out of his car, but immediately sprang into action when he saw the boy fall.

The heroic officer can be heard struggling for breath after his actions.

The four-year-old, who had escaped from home and whose parents were looking for him in the area, was taken to hospital for observation, but was later reunited with his parents.

Scary, scary stuff.