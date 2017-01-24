Watch this polar bear take a trip to the dentist

How many dentists does it take to give a polar bear a check-up?

Just the one, as it happens. But it also takes five vets, two nurses, 11 firemen and 11 rangers.

Victor, an 18-year-old polar bear enjoying life at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has 42 teeth and staff grew concerned when one appeared discoloured.

Victor was x-rayed and had his joints, claws and bones examined during the two-hour check-up.

He had to grin and bear it when he was unconscious for the procedure, but he’s back on his feet now.