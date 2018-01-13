Watch this Olympic gymnast and his mates use their skills to get dressed

Most people put their trousers on one leg after the other, but when you’re an Olympic medal-winning gymnast those rules don’t apply.

Nile Wilson won bronze in the individual high-bar event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but on Instagram he definitely wins gold in the “getting dressed” category.

You will, of course, need two people to hold your garments for you.

The 21-year-old was helped out by gymnasts Ashley Wilson and Luke Stoney, who also had a go at flipping into their shorts.

Sadly competitive dressing is not yet an official event in the gymnastic calendar. On the other hand, Wilson’s skills have helped him win gold at the 2016 European Championships.

It looks like he got dressed well ahead of time on that occasion.