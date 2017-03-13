Watch this man walk off RobotWars after being defeated by a bunch of kids

For anyone who doesn't know, RobotWars is a show based around robots fighting to the death in an arena, surrounded by cheering crowds.

The robots are built, designed and created by teams who battle other teams, using their remote-controlled robots.

Last night Team Behemoth, four middle-aged men, took on Team Cherub, three kids and a geeky, scrawny, youthful looking fella.

The competition was tough and the match ended without a decisive kill, meaning the decision went to the judges.

Both teams were lined up alongside the presenter Angela Scanlon when she announced Team Cherub to be the winners.

In response to loosing the competition the Behemoth captain passed the controller to one of his team-mates and strode off camera.

The response caused quite the stir on social media with Twitter heating up and a video being uploaded to Reddit.

Unable to ignore the kerfuffle, both presenters Dara O'Briain and Angela Scanlon tweeted about the incident.

Accroding to the disgruntled contestant, he chose to walk off screen, not because he was beaten by a bunch of kids, but rather because his team had changed strategy at the last minute.

Well then, that's much more acceptable!
