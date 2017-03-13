Watch this man walk off RobotWars after being defeated by a bunch of kids

For anyone who doesn't know, RobotWars is a show based around robots fighting to the death in an arena, surrounded by cheering crowds.

The robots are built, designed and created by teams who battle other teams, using their remote-controlled robots.

Last night Team Behemoth, four middle-aged men, took on Team Cherub, three kids and a geeky, scrawny, youthful looking fella.

The competition was tough and the match ended without a decisive kill, meaning the decision went to the judges.

Both teams were lined up alongside the presenter Angela Scanlon when she announced Team Cherub to be the winners.

In response to loosing the competition the Behemoth captain passed the controller to one of his team-mates and strode off camera.

This grown man's reaction to losing to children on #RobotWars is priceless pic.twitter.com/NqOPkl7r2l — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) March 12, 2017

Ha ha #RobotWars with @angelascanlon and grown man storms off after losing to a team of kids pic.twitter.com/uKn5gjWdxo (via @bskipper27) — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 12, 2017

The moment a grown man stormed off after losing to a team of kids on #RobotWars pic.twitter.com/yrCTW9gqUq — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) March 12, 2017

The response caused quite the stir on social media with Twitter heating up and a video being uploaded to Reddit.

Most adorable team in the competition

"Did we win? That was quick!"#RobotWars @UKrobotwars pic.twitter.com/WIB6dwKaL3 — Ron Morrow (@TheNorthernNerd) March 12, 2017

Unable to ignore the kerfuffle, both presenters Dara O'Briain and Angela Scanlon tweeted about the incident.

Shout out to #TeamBehemoth

All of our teams are utterly passionate & tensions run high, we love it & them #RobotWars @UKRobotWars — Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) March 12, 2017

Some big emotions on show tonight in @RobotWarsUK! — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 12, 2017

Accroding to the disgruntled contestant, he chose to walk off screen, not because he was beaten by a bunch of kids, but rather because his team had changed strategy at the last minute.

Well then, that's much more acceptable!