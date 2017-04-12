Watch: This little girl using virtual reality for the first time is the definition of joy

What’s better than playing with your fancy new virtual reality headset? Giving your five-year-old a go of course.

That’s what James Anderson has done anyway, and looking at the footage of his daughter Lily using it, we reckon she rather enjoyed her first experience of VR.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Lily. “It’s even better than playing Pokemon. I love VR.”

If ever there was an advert for the new technology, you just watched the absolute best.

Lily was playing a game called The Lab, from Steam VR developed by Valve.

“She hasn’t done much else besides playing with the robot dog,” said father James.

“She had a lot of fun playing it though and has been asking to ‘play VR’ ever since.”