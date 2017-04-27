WATCH: This lie detector test shows how honest the Irish public really are

Back to Discover Home

Have to ever lied to your one of your parents? Or given a false reason to why you can't meet one of your friends?

Well, Frank and Honest coffee have put the Irish public to the test in a bid to find out how honest they really are.

Using a polygraph machine, the examiner interviewed a couple, a mother and daughter, best friends and housemates using their own set of questions.

To be honest, we’re not so sure we’d answer a few of these:

Ouch.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover