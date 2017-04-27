WATCH: This lie detector test shows how honest the Irish public really are
Have to ever lied to your one of your parents? Or given a false reason to why you can't meet one of your friends?
Well, Frank and Honest coffee have put the Irish public to the test in a bid to find out how honest they really are.
Using a polygraph machine, the examiner interviewed a couple, a mother and daughter, best friends and housemates using their own set of questions.
To be honest, we’re not so sure we’d answer a few of these:
Ouch.
