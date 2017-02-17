Watch this inspirational Kiss Cam montage that proves 'Love has no labels'

The American Ad Council teamed up with NFL to create an inspirational piece of footage centred around the staple tradition at American sports games of the Kiss Cam.

With footage taken at the Pro Bowl in Orlando the organisation used the Kiss Cam to look unbiasedly into the crowd and pick people at random.

According to the Ad Council the effort was to “put a twist on the traditional kiss cam by replacing it with an unbiased camera that features all forms of love –friendships, families and romantic relationships – across race, religion, gender, sexuality, ability and age.

It is a powerful piece that hits home the message that ‘Love has no labels.’

Take a look.