Watch this incredible D-Day veteran become the oldest person in the world to skydive

This is the incredible moment a 101-year-old war hero jumps from a plane at 15,000ft – and becomes the oldest person in the world to do so.

Bryson William Verdun Hayes, a D-Day veteran known as Verdun, just smashed the current world record after completing a tandem skydive with three generations of his family at an airfield in Honiton, Devon.

The former lance corporal in the Royal Signals only tried skydiving for the first time last year at the ripe old age of 100, after deciding it was something he wanted to do since he turned 90 – but breaking the British record for the oldest skydiver was simply not enough.

Though his late wife talked him out of it, the great-grandfather was determined to beat the previous record holder Canadian Armand Gendreau, who skydived in June 2013 aged 101 and three days.

Verdun did it at 101 and 38 days.

The widower took to the skies along with 10 members of his family – four of whom did the jump as well – at Skydive Buzz in Dunkeswell, all raising money for the Royal British Legion.