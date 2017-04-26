WATCH: This Iarnrod Eireann safety video will give you the heebie jeebies

From a young age we’ve all been programmed with the Safe Cross Code.

All together now - “One, look for a safe place. Two, don’t hurry stop and wait”.

Despite this, there were 32 incidents on Ireland’s rail network last year.

This month, Iarnrod Eireann have launched a campaign to urge people to stay off the tracks.

This included releasing this footage of Kilbarrack Station in Dublin and trust us, it’ll give you the heebie jeebies.

Especially around the 1:00 mark.

Stay safe, folks!
By Anna O'Donoghue

