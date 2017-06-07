Watch this hero jump through the window of a moving car to help the driver who was having a seizure

The term “hero” is often used so much that it’s in danger of losing its meaning, but it couldn’t be more appropriate to describe this Illinois man.

Randy Tompkins jumped through the open window of a moving car to save a driver who was having a seizure.

The incident was caught in its entirety on the police dashcam, and Tompkins’s quick reaction is really incredible.

When Tompkins was driving his truck on Friday afternoon he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him. Wasting no time at all he jumped from his truck and through the passenger window of the car.

He then put two fingers into the convulsing driver’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue, which is pretty admirable stuff.

Even though it’s Tompkins who is the man of the hour, he took to Twitter to thank Dixon police for calling to thank him for his efforts.

Thank you to the Dixon police department for calling me to thank me for jumping in the car to stop it while the driver was having a seizure — Randy Carl Tompkins (@RandyCarlTompk1) June 2, 2017

How sweet.