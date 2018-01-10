Watch this guy skate on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after it froze over

People have been skating on frozen bodies of water for years, but it’s not every day you see someone skating on a historical monument.

That’s exactly what Kevin Mehren, 28, from Lansing, Michigan did however when he found the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington frozen over.

Mehren literally got his skates on and climbed on top of the famous pool, and this is the result.

“I recently discovered, post skating, that it is technically not allowed,” said Mehren. “There were signs warning people to stay off the ice as it wasn’t safe, but given the recent temperatures, I thought the ice was OK and felt the minor act of civil disobedience was warranted for the experience.”

Indeed it’s not allowed. The National Mall and Memorial Parks posted to Facebook on January 6, saying: “Ice skating is not permitted on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool per park regulations.

“Recently, a number of people attempting to skate or walk on the Reflecting Pool stepped through the ice. Fortunately, no one was injured, but hypothermia can set in quickly in these extremely cold conditions.”

(Kevin Mehren)

Of his experience, Mehren said: “It was a little surreal. It was strange to think that I was skating in the centre of so much history.”

But it wasn’t all plain sailing – or skating.

“The ice was in rough condition though,” Mehren added. “The compacted snow from people walking on the ice had become ice itself, leading to a very rough and bumpy surface.”

For a smoother, and safer surface, there is a legitimate ice rink in the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art not far away, where hopefully nobody steps through the ice.