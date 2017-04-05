Watch this guy eat 3kg of doughnut in just over 10 minutes

There are food challenges and then there’s this.

A tyre fitter has become one of only two people to win a 3kg doughnut-eating challenge.

Diners at the Surfside Bakery in Singleton, Western Australia, can test the strength of their stomach against 3kg of cream-filled, jam-laced doughnut. Sven Pelman decided to try his hand at the challenge, and boy, did he succeed.

Apparently this has been attempted 200 times, with Sven being only the second person to complete it. He polished the monster off in 10.26 minutes, nabbing a $200 prize and putting his face on the wall of fame.

Sharing the magnificent achievement on Facebook, Sven wrote: “Been eyeing this one for a while now. Happy to say out of the 200+ attempts, I am only the 2nd person ever to complete it. And at a time of 10m36s.”

So how did he do it? Sven slices the doughtnut into long pieces, barely chewing as he uses coffee and water to help the huge amount of food go down.

We salute you dude.