Watch this guy dive into 1,000 mousetraps for no apparent reason

Mousetraps are definitely no stranger to comedy, but you’ve probably never seen the classic bit portrayed like this before.

Gav and Dan, AKA the Slow Mo Guys, set up 1,000 mousetraps on a trampoline and proceeded to dive into them – filming the whole thing in glorious slow motion.

It makes quite the watch.

Dan was the unlucky man saddled with the task, but Gav told us Dan didn’t actually get caught by any mousetraps other than a couple in his hair and on his shoe laces.

It’s the kind of thing the friends often get up to on their YouTube channel, with their videos shot at the highest available quality.

