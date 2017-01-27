Watch this guy accidentally ski off a 150ft cliff and live to tell the tale
27/01/2017 - 06:24:37Back to Discover Home
This is the stuff of nightmares for most off-piste skiers. Gliding along the fresh snow, minding your own business, when you go over a little hump and fall 152ft (46m).
Luckily for Devin Stratton, he escaped relatively unscathed and posted the video on Instagram.
Alongside the Instagram post, Devin wrote: “Turns out I am afraid of heights … Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet.
“Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down.”
The video has been edited down for Instagram. You can see a more complete version and get more detail in this video from his cousins .
Join the conversation - comment here