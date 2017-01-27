Watch this guy accidentally ski off a 150ft cliff and live to tell the tale

This is the stuff of nightmares for most off-piste skiers. Gliding along the fresh snow, minding your own business, when you go over a little hump and fall 152ft (46m).

Luckily for Devin Stratton, he escaped relatively unscathed and posted the video on Instagram.

Turns out I am afraid of heights... Miraculously I didn't even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet. Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down. #jerryoftheday A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Alongside the Instagram post, Devin wrote: “Turns out I am afraid of heights … Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet.

“Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down.”

The video has been edited down for Instagram. You can see a more complete version and get more detail in this video from his cousins .