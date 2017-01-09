WATCH: This guilty dog embodies all of us this dry January
We know, we know it’s only the second week but this dry January is tougher than it looks.
We’ve tried hiding the rest of the Quality Street on ourselves, re-gifting the wine to the neighbours, following everybody who’s anybody in the fitness world on all of the social media platforms and even buying a new pair of those neon runners the cool kids have.
The calories just seem to find us.
Even Cooper agrees with us, don't you Cooper.
*quickly runs to the office secret stash*
