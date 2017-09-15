Watch this grandmother’s face light up as police officers turn up at her door to deliver hurricane supplies

A 94-year-old grandmother was surprised at her home in Clearwater, Florida, after her granddaughter messaged local police to express concern for her welfare in the run up to Hurricane Irma.

In videos shared to the Clearwater Police Department’s Facebook page, a team of officers turned up to Betty Helmuth’s apartment to take her drinks, food, a torch and other necessities to prepare her for the coming storm.

It was a touching response to a Facebook message from Betty’s granddaughter, who only asked for advice on how she could prepare for the weather, as Betty does not drive.

That moment when a 94-year-old grandmother realizes that the cavalry has come — CPD delivers supplies for Hurricane Irma before the storm. Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

In the heart-warming videos, which were filmed on September 7, Betty expresses surprise at all the police officers on her doorstep, telling them: “You’re all so handsome!”

The police department described Betty’s glorious reaction to their good deed, saying: “She was excited and tickled to see the boys in blue, but she joked that she was concerned her neighbours might think they were there to arrest her.

“She gave them all plenty of thanks, plenty of hugs, and called them her heroes.”

You think Betty Helmuth was giddy to see CPD show up at her door? Check it out yourself. Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Betty eventually made it through the hurricane with only minor water incursion into her living space. Once they confirmed Betty was safe and well, they posted the videos on September 12.