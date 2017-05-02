WATCH: This girl missed the Met Gala red carpet, so she put on her own, and it's GAS!

If you've spent the whole day categorising last night's Met Gala gowns into Best and Worst Dressed, you're probably looking at your own wardrobe and thinking...

Because seriously, just look at these.

@blakelively hit the #MetGala red carpet in a gold beaded gown by @versace_official. 😌You know you love her xoxo. 💋#FashionPolice A post shared by Fashion Police (@fashionpolice) on May 2, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

@BadGalRiri in #CDG #MetGala 2017 A post shared by Rihanna (@robynsweirdness) on May 2, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

But with a little creativity and out of the box thinking your wardrobe could be just as fashion forward... or at least unique, just like Quenlin Blackwell's.

Girl knows how to accessorise!

I wasn't able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB — queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017

With over 61,000 retweets and over 133,000 likes, it's safe to say the internet was as impressed as we are. I mean, who else can strut their stuff like that with a broom up their bum?

@BankOnA_ @quenblackwell right sis is so fierce serving looks with a broom she better blow up ! pic.twitter.com/ZelIpG1aTF — sab (@wrestlingog) May 2, 2017

We couldn't agree more.