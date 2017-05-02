WATCH: This girl missed the Met Gala red carpet, so she put on her own, and it's GAS!
If you've spent the whole day categorising last night's Met Gala gowns into Best and Worst Dressed, you're probably looking at your own wardrobe and thinking...
Because seriously, just look at these.
#METGALA 2017 __________________ #JanelleMonae wearing #ralphandrusso ,👍🏼 or 👎🏼? . . #makeup #makeupartist #hair #hairstyle #haircut #hairfashion #shoe #shoes #heels #highheels #streetstyle #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #dress #dresses #woman #womendress #women #beauty #bag #bags #ازياء #فاشن #موضة #فستان
But with a little creativity and out of the box thinking your wardrobe could be just as fashion forward... or at least unique, just like Quenlin Blackwell's.
Girl knows how to accessorise!
I wasn't able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB— queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017
With over 61,000 retweets and over 133,000 likes, it's safe to say the internet was as impressed as we are. I mean, who else can strut their stuff like that with a broom up their bum?
@quenblackwell Thank you for making my night. #basketspin #broom #thewalk— Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) May 2, 2017
@quenblackwell how you worked that broom tho... pic.twitter.com/ML834S3fNq— Khoa Phan 💚 (@khoaphan) May 2, 2017
@quenblackwell @randomlady74 Omg the basket spin, I'm crying 😂😭— Carly (@nuclearcarly) May 2, 2017
@quenblackwell the walk, the outfits, bihhh you did that!! 😍😍👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3vq8oDxV0K— C. (@icarolined) May 2, 2017
@BankOnA_ @quenblackwell right sis is so fierce serving looks with a broom she better blow up ! pic.twitter.com/ZelIpG1aTF— sab (@wrestlingog) May 2, 2017
We couldn't agree more.
@quenblackwell @wrestlingog If you're not actually at the #metgala next year, Twitter has failed us. Get you a contract sis. pic.twitter.com/cjY8oH2UyA— hėėł 💎 (@BankOnA_) May 2, 2017
