WATCH: This girl missed the Met Gala red carpet, so she put on her own, and it's GAS!

If you've spent the whole day categorising last night's Met Gala gowns into Best and Worst Dressed, you're probably looking at your own wardrobe and thinking...

Because seriously, just look at these.

But with a little creativity and out of the box thinking your wardrobe could be just as fashion forward... or at least unique, just like Quenlin Blackwell's.

Girl knows how to accessorise!

With over 61,000 retweets and over 133,000 likes, it's safe to say the internet was as impressed as we are. I mean, who else can strut their stuff like that with a broom up their bum?

We couldn't agree more.
By Pam Ryan

