Watch this fame-hungry cat gatecrashing a Lativian mayor's online Q&A

The Mayor of Riga’s online Q&A was going purrrfectly well – until catastrophe struck thanks to a feline intruder.

Nils Usakovs, Mayor of Latvia’s capital, is an animal lover and has two cats living at Riga’s Town Hall building.

…But that love proved to be his undoing, when one got a little thirsty during his online chat and Usakovs had to try to stare his pet down.

He couldn’t keep a straight face though, as the cat slurped from him mug like a maverick.

The mayor looked a little embarrassed about the whole show, but carried on regardless.

That’s showbiz!