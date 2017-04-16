Watch this elephant escape from the clutches of a crocodile - with some help from its friends

Visitors to the Liwonde National Park in Malawi got more than they were bargaining for when they witnessed a crocodile and an elephant face off.

In a video recorded by Alexander Makanga and shared on YouTube, a herd of elephants is seen drinking from the water when a crocodile approaches and clamps on to an elephant’s trunk.

The observers on a boat tour of the area gasp as the elephant lets out an almighty roar, attempting to wrench its trunk from the croc’s mouth.

Makanga told us the incident “happened just a few metres from the boat”, calling it “absolutely insane”.

After a few seconds of struggling, a larger elephant storms in and chases off the pesky crocodile, whose eyes were evidently bigger than its stomach.

It’s safe to say this is a trip these tourists won’t forget.