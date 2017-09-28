Watch: This drone racer testing his skills might make you feel a little queasy
28/09/2017 - 18:56:25Back to Discover Home
A drone driver has released awesome footage of the training he goes through to perfect his skills.
Tobias Klostermann, from Bad Orb in Germany, has his first race later this year – but he’s got a fair few work hours in front of the controls before then.
“Watching my own flights afterwards is a good way to improve and see what I could do better,” Klostermann told the Press Association.
He started racing about a year and a half ago but his skilful hobby recently became something more serious.
“Yesterday I registered for my very first race on December 8 – and that boosts my motivation very, very much,” he said.
Join the conversation - comment here