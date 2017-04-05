WATCH: This Cork dinner party guest is basically all of us
05/04/2017 - 21:46:14Back to Discover Home
Dinner dates, one of those awkward situations everyone loves to hate - with those couples that are overly eager to make friends with another couple .
Don't lie, we all have one.
“What do you do yourself?” … “How long are you at that for?”
And if you’re anything like us, add some over-thinking to it and it’s a right hoot - or a CCCahoot in this case.
The Cork comedians’ new video ‘Paranoid Dinner Guest’ sums up basically all of us.
Join the conversation - comment here