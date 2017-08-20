Watch this ATM machine being stolen using a forklift truck

Police in Arkansas have released a video of a forklift truck approaching a bank and ripping out its ATM machine.

In the early hours of the morning on August 16, CCTV captured a huge CAT forklift truck removing a cash machine from its foundation in front of the First Service Bank.

The ATM was then loaded onto a truck and driven away. Conway Police were called later in the morning as an employee arrived at work and saw the damage to the property and the missing machine.

The Conway Police Department needs your help identifying the person/persons responsible for stealing an ATM from First Service Bank around 3:00 Wednesday morning. The suspects cannot be seen but if you recognize the truck or you were in the area when this happened or have some information you want to share on this case, please call Detective Williams at 450-6130. Thanks in advance for your help. Posted by Conway Police Department on Friday, August 18, 2017

Police shared the CCTV video and various photographs of the theft taking place on their Facebook page, including a picture of the truck used to move the ATM away.

Posted by Conway Police Department on Friday, August 18, 2017

Conway police are speculating that the culprits may be involved in the construction industry due to the nature of the theft, and are appealing to the public for information.