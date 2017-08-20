Watch this ATM machine being stolen using a forklift truck
Police in Arkansas have released a video of a forklift truck approaching a bank and ripping out its ATM machine.
In the early hours of the morning on August 16, CCTV captured a huge CAT forklift truck removing a cash machine from its foundation in front of the First Service Bank.
The ATM was then loaded onto a truck and driven away. Conway Police were called later in the morning as an employee arrived at work and saw the damage to the property and the missing machine.
Police shared the CCTV video and various photographs of the theft taking place on their Facebook page, including a picture of the truck used to move the ATM away.
Conway police are speculating that the culprits may be involved in the construction industry due to the nature of the theft, and are appealing to the public for information.
