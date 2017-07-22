Watch: This adorable little girl’s first word will bring joy to DC Comics fans the world over

A baby’s first words are often immortalised in the memories of their family, but this young girl’s will be remembered by thousands on the internet for some time.

Shown in a video posted to Twitter by her father, Mick, young Millie’s first words will bring joy to comic book fans everywhere.

Well, as a bit of a geek, I am over-the-moon with my daughter's first word. Can't understand why my wife isn't as happy about it. pic.twitter.com/L7vSao5xFF — Michael McAvoy (@KillieMeSoftly) July 18, 2017

Awesome. It’s totally okay if you watched it a few times – and it sounds like Mick is pretty happy with his daughter’s penchant for Bruce Wayne’s alter ego.

“I’m a big comic book fan and our son Elliot, who is four, loves his superheroes,” Mick said.

Mick said his son has been watching the old Adam West Batman series from the 1960s, and he thinks hearing Elliot sing the theme tune has rubbed off on young Millie – whose video has over 17,000 retweets.

I'd be cool with cleaning up all the baby shit my future kids can produce if their first words can be "Batman" https://t.co/X8WYUTCOTr — 83 'Til Infinity (@AlterSuperego) July 20, 2017

“If she sees a picture of Batman she points at him and says ‘Batmayn’,” said Mick. “My favourite superhero is actually Superman and Elliot loves the Fantastic Four so it’s funny to see that Millie has found her own favourite.”

Oh and in case you were concerned about her mother not being happy with Millie’s chosen first word, Mick cleared that up too.

“My wife is actually delighted with Millie’s first word as it is so cute,” said Mick.

Our daughter's first word was "Da Pooh." She is now an animator. Maybe yours will be a super hero. — Sandra Cormier (@Chumplet) July 19, 2017

It’s just over a month since Batman himself, actor Adam West, passed away – and it’s fair to say Millie’s word is a fitting tribute.