Watch this absolute champ chug a slushie despite crippling brain freeze

Slushies are a double-edged sword: deliciously refreshing on a hot day, but if you drink it too fast you’re in worlds of pain thanks to brain freeze.

That is exactly what this poor kid found out during a slushie chugging competition, but like the absolute hero he is he powered through the pain.

The young lad was taking part in a chugging contest at a Memphis Redbirds minor league baseball game, and it’s obvious that the poor thing got a bit more than he bargained for.

You can see the pain in his eyes as the brain freeze hits, but that doesn’t stop him from achieving his dreams – ie following through with the slurpie challenge like a pro.

Such stoicism in the face of adversity has really captured the hearts and minds of the public.

Regardless of who came out on top during the baseball game, this kid is the real winner of the day.

And then one helpful Twitter user even came in with top tips for how to prevent the dreaded brain freeze.

Something to keep in mind next time you’re challenged to a slushie chugging competition.

FYI: brain freeze in science speak is called sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, and is a peculiar type of headache that is your brain’s way of telling you to slow down on the cold thing you are gulping.
