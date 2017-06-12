Watch this absolute champ chug a slushie despite crippling brain freeze

Slushies are a double-edged sword: deliciously refreshing on a hot day, but if you drink it too fast you’re in worlds of pain thanks to brain freeze.

That is exactly what this poor kid found out during a slushie chugging competition, but like the absolute hero he is he powered through the pain.

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost.



No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

The young lad was taking part in a chugging contest at a Memphis Redbirds minor league baseball game, and it’s obvious that the poor thing got a bit more than he bargained for.

You can see the pain in his eyes as the brain freeze hits, but that doesn’t stop him from achieving his dreams – ie following through with the slurpie challenge like a pro.

Such stoicism in the face of adversity has really captured the hearts and minds of the public.

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/ZPwe6cjZnX — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) June 11, 2017

He's not the hero we deserve, but he's the hero we need. https://t.co/arn6T0xLtH — Nathan Baird (@nbairdjc) June 11, 2017

So much heart on display here https://t.co/gj8L3awRYh — JakeDerman (@JakeDerman) June 11, 2017

Regardless of who came out on top during the baseball game, this kid is the real winner of the day.

Why need superman ? We have a new hero in town — 𝓑𝓔𝓜𝓑𝓞 (@JustBembo) June 12, 2017

And then one helpful Twitter user even came in with top tips for how to prevent the dreaded brain freeze.

Here is a tip for next year. To stop brain freeze, press your tongue against the roof of your mouth. YW :) — 🌺🌼🌻Robin 🌻🌼🌺 (@Rockin2012Robin) June 12, 2017

Something to keep in mind next time you’re challenged to a slushie chugging competition.

FYI: brain freeze in science speak is called sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, and is a peculiar type of headache that is your brain’s way of telling you to slow down on the cold thing you are gulping.