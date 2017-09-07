WATCH: They’ve installed a public piano at Pearse Station

Calling all Irish pianists!

A public piano has been installed at Pearse train station in Dublin today for everyone to enjoy.

The piano will be a permanent feature at the station and commuters are free to use it while they wait for their train.

The innovative idea is the brainchild of Dublin-based piano tuner John Murphy after being inspired by similar schemes in European stations, such as the London underground.

Music Can Take You Anywhere! A huge thanks to@edmondson_sarah @IrishRail for their help and support on this project. Enjoy #PearsePiano pic.twitter.com/Ec7QoVKE2q — Murphy Piano Tuning (@irishpianotuner) September 7, 2017

The piano, which will be a permanent feature at the station, was beautifully decorated with an underwater scene by Waterford artist and NCAD graduate, Sarah Edmondson.

The design is set to represent the DART’s coastal journey.

Speaking at the installation of the piano John Murphy said: “Public pianos have been introduced at train stations in London in recent years. I wanted to bring the idea to Dublin to promote music and disrupt the traditional view of the piano as an inaccessible instrument.

“You don't need to be a Jools Holland or a Mozart. If you can play at all you have the ability to brighten up someone’s day. Music has the power to take you anywhere you want to go"

Station Manager Pearse, Mick O’Grady said: “We are delighted to work with John Murphy to bring this piano to Pearse Station. It will be a great amenity for our customers and I’d encourage as many of them as possible to give us a tune!”