Watch these retro book covers come to life in this amazing motion design

Graphics designer Henning Lederer said he wanted to explore what the images would look like when they were allowed to move.

This fascinating motion design work will show you book covers as you’ve never seen them before.

Motion graphics designer Henning Lederer’s latest creation depicts a series of book covers which come to life through animation: causing the original designs to swirl and twist, or bend and grow in front of your eyes.

Henning, who lives and works in Essen, Germany, said he was inspired to make his original 2015 instalment of the Covers and More Covers series, after being intrigued by a single question: what would it be like to see these images move?

(Henning Lederer/Vimeo)

He said: “I wasn’t really about the fame of the publisher; I was more interested in the patterns themselves.

“That was the starting point: I was thinking about how these covers would look when they were set in motion.”

The videos have now racked-up 170,000 combined views on Vimeo, and attracted scores of comments from fans inspired by the works.

Henning said: “I don’t really understand how to make videos go viral – it’s always really surprising, but it’s great when something like this happens.”