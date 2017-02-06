Watch these puppies compete in their own super cute version of the Super Bowl

Back to Discover Home

We’ve had the Super Bowl – now it’s the Puppy Bowl.

The pups involved even have a stadium, complete with advert boards and a crowd of spectators.

American football never looked so adorable (Animal Planet)

All the dogs in the video are up for adoption from 34 rescue centres around the US.

Instead of team shirts, the puppies sport neckerchiefs so they don’t throw to the wrong team, of course.

The game aired on the same day as the real Super Bowl, and has been running for 13 years.

The show draws an audience of more than 10 million people and viewers vote for their MVP online.
KEYWORDS: American football, Dogs, Super Bowl, Super Bowl XLIV

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover