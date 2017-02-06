Watch these puppies compete in their own super cute version of the Super Bowl
06/02/2017 - 14:42:40Back to Discover Home
We’ve had the Super Bowl – now it’s the Puppy Bowl.
The pups involved even have a stadium, complete with advert boards and a crowd of spectators.
All the dogs in the video are up for adoption from 34 rescue centres around the US.
The real winner tonight— Mike Loftus 🌐 (@MikeLoftus_) February 6, 2017
was the #PuppyBowl referee 👌🏻#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pOMIMT1t7u
Instead of team shirts, the puppies sport neckerchiefs so they don’t throw to the wrong team, of course.
I lost over $40,000 illegally gambling on the puppy bowl and now my mom is kicking me out of the house— nate (@nateidk) February 6, 2017
The game aired on the same day as the real Super Bowl, and has been running for 13 years.
The show draws an audience of more than 10 million people and viewers vote for their MVP online.
Join the conversation - comment here