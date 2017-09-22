Watch these farmers giving it holly with the brush dance at the Ploughing

The Ploughing Championships isn't just an outdoor agricultural show in Ireland and ploughing contest.

People flocked to Tullamore this year with records broken with an overall attendance of 291,000, despite the rain.

But the high attendance isn't just to watch farmers battle it out on the fields or even the flashy tractors. It's all about the craic!

And we've got the perfect example of this, with welly-wearing farmers giving onlookers a treat to the brush dance.





They have got some serious moves.

Could it get any more Irish?