WATCH: These comedians nail the classic Irish family Christmas

Ah Christmas, everyone home together for a traditional family day. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, everything really - as most of us have experienced at one time or another.

From dodgy dinners to beer-fuelled rows, there are many ways in which the reality rarely matches the image we are sold in tear-jerking festive ads.

The lads at Foil Arms and Hog have crammed an impressive number of real Christmas moments into their latest video.





If you enjoyed the clip, find put more at foilarmsandhog.ie/ - including details of their upcoming Irish tour.