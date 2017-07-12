Watch these adorable snow leopard cubs play in their new surroundings
A pair of endangered snow leopard cubs have emerged for the first time since their birth in April, and they’re incredibly cute.
The sisters have not yet been named, but have been enjoying the company of their mother, Irma, at the zoo in Warwickshire, England.
Born three months ago, the cubs were kept behind closed doors, but were keen to check out their new environment.
