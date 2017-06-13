Watch: Theresa May tries to get involved in a Mexican wave at the Stade de France

Theresa May was in attendance at England’s international friendly against France in Paris – and tried be part of a Mexican wave.

In a break in play, French President Emmanuel Macron managed to successfully get himself involved, but the Prime Minister’s wave was a little delayed.

Prime minister @theresa_may does a delayed Mexican wave. pic.twitter.com/kVQrPNdnpP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017

Seemingly egged on by Home Secretary Amber Rudd nearby, May did manage to raise her arms up for the classic footballing tradition – but of course, no one was going to let the moment go on Twitter.

All of the classic soundbites from the election campaign were back with a bang.

Strong and stable Mexican wave from the PM. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 13, 2017

The Mexican Wave is the new running through fields of wheat — Greg James (@gregjames) June 13, 2017

While some were a little exasperated by the situation, in the wake of disastrous election results for the Prime Minister.

Our Parliament is hung right now and Theresa May is in Paris doing the Mexican wave watching footy smh. — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) June 13, 2017

Theresa May also put more effort into that Mexican wave than she did for her entire election campaign #FRAENG — ㅤ (@ProudieYT) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Joey Barton managed to bring the debate back to football…

England's defensive structure and performance summed up by Theresa May's Mexican wave... #shite — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) June 13, 2017

May has been holding talks with Macron in Paris.

At a joint press conference, the French president said “the door remains open” to the UK remaining in the EU but he wanted the negotiations to start “as quickly as possible”.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The Prime Minister flew to the French capital after breaking off from talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to shore up her minority government following last week’s election.