Watch: Theresa May tries to get involved in a Mexican wave at the Stade de France

Back to Discover Home

Theresa May was in attendance at England’s international friendly against France in Paris – and tried be part of a Mexican wave.

In a break in play, French President Emmanuel Macron managed to successfully get himself involved, but the Prime Minister’s wave was a little delayed.

Seemingly egged on by Home Secretary Amber Rudd nearby, May did manage to raise her arms up for the classic footballing tradition – but of course, no one was going to let the moment go on Twitter.

All of the classic soundbites from the election campaign were back with a bang.

While some were a little exasperated by the situation, in the wake of disastrous election results for the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Joey Barton managed to bring the debate back to football…

May has been holding talks with Macron in Paris.

At a joint press conference, the French president said “the door remains open” to the UK remaining in the EU but he wanted the negotiations to start “as quickly as possible”.

May and Macron
(Yui Mok/PA)

The Prime Minister flew to the French capital after breaking off from talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to shore up her minority government following last week’s election.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Emmanuel Macron, England, Football, France, ITV, Theresa May, UK Politics, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover