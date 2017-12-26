Watch: There was a HUGE queue outside Brown Thomas in Dublin this morning

Back to Christmas Discover Home

For better or worse, St Stephen’s Day has become a major shopping day in Ireland.

Most retailers open their doors on the 26th to eager consumers hoping to snag a bargain.

Brown Thomas was one of those retailers to open their doors today, opening up at 9am.

And the queues were something else.

Did you brave the sales, or did you stay in with a festive film?

- By Steve Neville
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover