WATCH: The world’s fastest water car drive up the Liffey

Never before seen in Ireland, the world’s fastest water car turned heads as it drove up the River Liffey today.

The Panther, an amphibious vehicle capable of reaching top speeds of 130kmph on land and 72kmph on water, took to the water and sped up the Liffey to the Ha'penny Bridge, with European Masters Wakeboarding Champion, Peter Stewart, in tow.

Stewart performed stunts on the Liffey to the delight of onlookers gathered on the city’s quays.

LADS. On the Liffey right now!!! pic.twitter.com/eaw18zOfwl — Seán Cannon-Earley (@seanearley) July 26, 2017

Check out this 360’ view of the feat:

Just your standard day in Dublin.