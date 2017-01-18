Watch the world's bravest duck take on a tiger

A gutsy duck began a very dangerous game when it started swimming in the tiger sanctuary pool at an Australian wildlife park.

The big cat is Jalur – a male Sumatran weighing in at 126kg (19st 11lbs).

The duck, a hundredth of the tiger’s size, was paddling in the pool before attracting the attention of Jalur. The plucky duck then dived several times and Jalur jumped to catch it.

Here the duck emerges from an underwater dive, much to the confusion of Jalur.

Jalur the tiger is foxed by the duck’s dives (Symbio Wildlife Park)

The tiger then makes another ungraceful dive for the duck.

The tiger swings… and misses (Symbio Wildlife Park)

But is outsmarted, again.

Eventually Jalur gives up and slinks off, leaving the brave duck with the pool all to itself.