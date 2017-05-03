WATCH: The White House press corps lose it with Sean Spicer after he walks out of press briefing

In a very Sean Spicer move, the White House press secretary left a press briefing without taking any questions from the media.

After listening to Security Secretary John Kelly and budget director Mick Mulvaney talk for more than 40 minutes, Spicer walked out of the room without taking any questions.

The press corps lost it!

Twitter is not going to let Spicer forget this anytime soon.

“There are a good number of reporters wondering what the hell is going on.” — @Acosta, live from the White House after Sean Spicer leaves. — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 2, 2017

Sean Spicer went "out for cigarettes" today. We may see him again in a few years when the kids are grown. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) May 3, 2017

If an avg person walked out of their job like how @seanspicer walked out of the press briefing today or Trump yesterday, they'd be fired. — William LeBot 🤖 (@williamlegate) May 3, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer, tired from the daily press beatings, leaves the White House press briefing without briefing the press — sherice wimberly (@MsSashay007) May 2, 2017

Sean Spicer left the press conference without answering any questions...



So this was by far his most insightful press conference to date. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 2, 2017

McDonalds: Hi how could I help you?



Sean Spicer: Hi I'd like...



*mcdonalds guy gets up and leaves.* — Josh Rosen (@JoshRosen1) May 2, 2017

Sean Spicer left the White House press briefing today without taking a single question.



Andrew Jackson would have never let this happen. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 2, 2017

Mulvaney in Sean Spicer's briefing: "Dems were desperate to make it look like this admin can't function."



Me: You need no looking stupid. 👍 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 2, 2017