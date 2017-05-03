WATCH: The White House press corps lose it with Sean Spicer after he walks out of press briefing
In a very Sean Spicer move, the White House press secretary left a press briefing without taking any questions from the media.
After listening to Security Secretary John Kelly and budget director Mick Mulvaney talk for more than 40 minutes, Spicer walked out of the room without taking any questions.
The press corps lost it!
Twitter is not going to let Spicer forget this anytime soon.
“There are a good number of reporters wondering what the hell is going on.” — @Acosta, live from the White House after Sean Spicer leaves.— Matt Viser (@mviser) May 2, 2017
Sean Spicer went "out for cigarettes" today. We may see him again in a few years when the kids are grown.— Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) May 3, 2017
If an avg person walked out of their job like how @seanspicer walked out of the press briefing today or Trump yesterday, they'd be fired.— William LeBot 🤖 (@williamlegate) May 3, 2017
Press Secretary Sean Spicer, tired from the daily press beatings, leaves the White House press briefing without briefing the press— sherice wimberly (@MsSashay007) May 2, 2017
Sean Spicer left the press conference without answering any questions...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 2, 2017
So this was by far his most insightful press conference to date.
McDonalds: Hi how could I help you?— Josh Rosen (@JoshRosen1) May 2, 2017
Sean Spicer: Hi I'd like...
*mcdonalds guy gets up and leaves.*
Sean Spicer left the White House press briefing today without taking a single question.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 2, 2017
Andrew Jackson would have never let this happen.
Mulvaney in Sean Spicer's briefing: "Dems were desperate to make it look like this admin can't function."— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 2, 2017
Me: You need no looking stupid. 👍
Sean Spicer today pic.twitter.com/Y1CPQpvsqo— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 2, 2017
@MarkMayhew @TurtlesgaloreMR @SamScrogg @kylegriffin1 @PressSec @seanspicer @realDonaldTrump that must be the new thing at our WH. Whenever someone or something makes you sad, walk away and cry about it.— Immigrantastic (@realnyimmigrant) May 2, 2017
