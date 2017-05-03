WATCH: The White House press corps lose it with Sean Spicer after he walks out of press briefing

In a very Sean Spicer move, the White House press secretary left a press briefing without taking any questions from the media.

After listening to Security Secretary John Kelly and budget director Mick Mulvaney talk for more than 40 minutes, Spicer walked out of the room without taking any questions.

The press corps lost it!

Twitter is not going to let Spicer forget this anytime soon.
By Greg Murphy

