Watch the weirdly gripping moment baseball fans united to throw a woman’s lost hat up a car park

As far as subjects for stories go, a woman dropping her hat off a car park and then having it returned a few minutes later doesn’t sound like a particularly gripping one.

But that’s what happened during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebrations on Saturday, and it’s actually a pretty thrilling watch.

Warning: you’re about to become engrossed in something very mundane.

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

The Astros exemplified team work on the field all season, and at their celebrations the fans demonstrated what they’re capable of.

After dropping a hat, the person in question got it back by people on each level throwing it up until it reached her. There were some hiccups but it got there in the end – and received a raucous reception too.

Exciting stuff. So exciting it’s probably worth seeing from another angle.

Watching people return this dropped hat at the parade today was unreasonably thrilling pic.twitter.com/1ghfUJsItw — Josh Pherigo (@JoshPherigo) November 3, 2017

What a rollercoaster that was. The people of Houston clearly have each other’s backs.