Watch the touching moment this dog cried as his owner was about to leave the house

This is the tender moment a pitbull started crying as his owner prepared to leave the house.

Dublin, a two-year-old Gotti pitbull, broke out in sobs as his owner, William Barriteau, was about to leave for school in Boston.

The adorable moment was captured on camera as the grey-and-white pup was being comforted by his human.

I said bye to my dog before going back to school and he started crying pic.twitter.com/QM9TFgEYAf — will🕷 (@faguettte) September 4, 2017

The dog, who lives about an hour-and-a-half from Barriteau, is a known to shed a tear easily.

The 18-year-old student said: “He is a big cry baby and I was telling him bye before I left. He just so happened to start crying while I was recording.

“He lives in New Bedford, Massachusetts, while I live in Boston while I’m in school.”

Dublin’s cry baby status is no joke – the sensitive pup was sorely disappointed last Halloween, when trick or treaters were “scared” to pet him in his horn costume.

My dogs been greeting trick or treaters all night and they are scared to pet him and he's so sad pic.twitter.com/Oo7nsfC6uw — will🕷 (@faguettte) November 1, 2016

How could they refuse such cuteness?

Dublin the Gotti pitbull (William Barriteau)

Some Twitter users seemed to be as heartbroken as the sweet dog.

WILL IF YOU DONT BRING THAT DAMN DOG BACK — ♡ JULISSA ♡ (@QueenIdle) September 4, 2017

why am i crying in the club rn — ariana (@TurtlyAriana) September 4, 2017

Unbreak my heart pic.twitter.com/AP1AOBPeKf — odd kid (@crazybutcalm2) September 4, 2017