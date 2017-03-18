Watch the terrifying moment a BBC crew is caught up in Mount Etna volcano blast

When out in the field, journalists can expect a certain level of danger. However, we doubt getting caught at the exact moment a volcano explodes is part of the day-to-day job.

This is exactly what happened to a BBC journalist and camerawoman, who were among the injured when Sicily’s Mount Etna erupted on March 16.

Rebecca Morelle, the broadcaster’s global science correspondent, said her crew was pelted with “boiling rocks and steam” while with volcanologists on the mountain.

But, incredibly, she said they escaped with only minor cuts and bruises after the blast, which injured about eight people.

As you can see from this picture, camerawoman Rachel Price’s clothes didn’t have so lucky an escape.

Undoubtedly a terrifying experience for all involved and from the safety of our homes the pictures of lava emerging from the snow-covered volcano look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

(Salvatore Allegra/AP)

We don’t know about you, but that’s definitely not something we’d want to get caught up in.
