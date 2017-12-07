WATCH: The sweet Irish Christmas music video spreading the festive feels

Anna O’Donoghue

There’s a new Irish music video spreading the festive feels across Ireland fast.

The four-minute song, ‘Snow’ was written by 25-year-old Sean O’Malley and tells the story of a young man unexpectedly getting caught in snow on his way home.

And as citizens of a country that teases snow every year but never follows through, we can relate to the magic of snowfall.

That’s not all - the song’s video consists of a series of hand-drawn illustrations, by Richie Peavoy, that just brings the magic to life.

Impressively, the video was drawn and filmed in one take at Malbay Studios in their home in County Clare.