Watch The Slow Mo Guys turn a Malteser into a lethal weapon

The humble Malteser is probably not on a list of things you associate with wanton destruction, but these YouTubers may be able to change your minds.

With the help of a compressed air cannon, Gav and Dan of The Slow Mo Guys have put the chocolatey treats to the test – and it’s pretty painful viewing if you’re a watermelon, table tennis paddle or glass vase…

Told you they’d create destruction, but what does Gav reckon the air cannon could do with heavier ammo?

“The cannon could fire anything spherical or cylindrical,” Gav, full name Gavin Free, told the Press Association. “Denser objects would cause much more destruction.”

“The whole point of showing it off with Maltesers is that a Malteser is so light,” said Gav. “You’d do well to injure someone by throwing a Malteser at them but compressed air can make one deadly.”

Indeed it can. Dan claims in the video that one Malteser they tested out of the cannon was moving at 900 feet per second – “faster than a 45 calibre round comes out of a pistol”.

Meanwhile, a test in their high-speed cameras showed a falling Malteser moved barely an inch or two in the time it took for one to fire from the cannon.

Gav and Dan of The Slow Mo Guys make a living putting interesting stuff in front of their high-speed cameras, and their subject matter ranges from the bizarre to the mundane made fascinating through slow motion.

