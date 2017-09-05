Watch the scary moment a bird strike caused flames to come out of a Japan Airlines engine

A Japan Airlines plane bound for New York had to make an emergency landing at Tokyo airport after a bird struck an engine during take-off.

Television footage showed a flame flickering from the left engine as the plane ascended from the runway on Tuesday.

Japan Airlines (JAL) said the Boeing 777, carrying 233 passengers and 15 crew members, requested an emergency landing minutes after take-off from Haneda International Airport.

The plane returned to the airport about an hour after take-off and no injuries were reported.

JAL said it will inspect the engine.

Haneda had the worst record for bird strikes in Japan last year at 182 cases, followed by Osaka, with 73 cases and Narita’s 57, though not all of them affected flight operations, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.