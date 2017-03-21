Watch the moment this three-year-old gets stuck in claw machine in Tipperary

We’ve all been there, begging your parents for another euro (or 50p, in our case) with the promise that this time you’ll definitely catch that dream teddy.

Never worked out, did it?

Well, Tipperary toddler Jamie Bracken-Murphy found another way to achieve the dream - crawl in the machine and grab it for himself.

The determined little legend crawled through the flap and made his up to the toys.

Once he grabbed the teddys - one of him and one for his brother - he found himself stuck.

This is where dad, Damien found him - after taking his eyes off him for “six seconds”.

Luckily an off-duty fireman was in the Nenagh playcenter and guided the three-year-old to out to safety.

After the dramatic event, Damien took to Facebook to post a status summing up every toddler, ever.

"> In play centre. > Takes eyes off 3 year old mischievous son for 6 seconds. > Hears muffled complaint near the amusements. > Look up, see this. > What do?"

That’s the 21st birthday cake photo sorted.