WATCH: The moment this Dublin café owner surprised his staff with a trip to Disneyland

By Anna O'Donoghue

We’ve all heard those stories from your friends, who work in multinational companies, of their boss treating them to bottomless lunches and weekends away, while you sit there ironing your uniform.

Well, one Dublin café owner is up there with the big bosses in the world as he surprised his entire team with a 3-day trip to Disneyland Paris.

The White Moose Café, who are most known for their popular Snapchat account, celebrated their two year anniversary this week and on the day, owner Paul Stenson gathered them all into the adjoining hotel, Charleville Lodge to make the announcement.

“I’m delighted to say we’re now doing very well for ourselves and I want you to give yourselves a round of applause for that. However and it’s not with delight I say this, it’s sadness - In January 2018, the cafe is going to close,” he began.

“Yes, the café in January is going to close for three days because we are going to bring you somewhere”.

Paul then held up a printed photo of the Disneyland Paris castle and announced that he and cafe manager, Jason Kidd are taking them all to the famous resort to thank them for all their hard work.

To celebrate our 2nd birthday, we're closing the cafe in Jan to bring all cafe staff to @disneylandparis!!! A post shared by White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

“We’re bringing you to Disneyland as a way of saying ‘Thank You’ for all the hard, very very hard work you’ve done”.

Of course it being the White Moose Cafe, the announcemtn was all documented via Facebook Live.

Say what you will about them, you can’t deny that this was fair sound.