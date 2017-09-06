Watch the moment this dog cried as his owner was about to leave the house

This is the tender moment a pitbull started crying as his owner prepared to leave the house.

Dublin, a two-year-old Gotti pitbull, broke out in sobs as his owner, William Barriteau, was about to leave for school in Boston.

The adorable moment was captured on camera as the grey-and-white pup was being comforted by his human.

The dog, who lives about an hour-and-a-half from Barriteau, is a known to shed a tear easily.

The 18-year-old student said: “He is a big cry baby and I was telling him bye before I left. He just so happened to start crying while I was recording.

“He lives in New Bedford, Massachusetts, while I live in Boston while I’m in school.”

Dublin’s cry baby status is no joke – the sensitive pup was sorely disappointed last Halloween, when trick or treaters were “scared” to pet him in his horn costume.

How could they refuse such cuteness?

Dublin the Gotti pitbull (William Barriteau)

Some Twitter users seemed to be as heartbroken as the sweet dog.
