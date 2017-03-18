Watch the moment Michael Healy Rae finds out he's from Cork

There was a highly entertaining segment on DNA on the Late Late Show last night, in particular a revelation about Michael Healy Rae, writes Grainne McGuinness.

Various Irish celebrities had their DNA tested to see where they originated from and how Irish they were, among them the politician as synonymous with Kerry as lakes and the Rose of Tralee.

But it turns out that, according to his genes, Healy Rae is pure Cork boy!

Before they gave him his results he joked that he hoped he wasn't related to Eamon Dunphy, sitting beside him.

So it was a particular burn for the genealogist to tell him: “It turns out that Eamon is a little more Kerry than Michael.”

That’s gotta hurt.

Viewers were equally surprised by the news.

Some had suggested that the Kerryman would have more unusual roots.

Jaysus, They're checking Michael Healy Rae's DNA on the #LateLateShow ? No need.... pic.twitter.com/GDBCeGMgQQ — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 17, 2017

People thoroughly enjoyed his reaction.

Carlsberg don't do St.Patrick's day but Michael Healy Rae being told he's from Cork 😂🙈 #LateLateShow #latelate — Donna Martin (@DonnaMartin03) March 17, 2017

The jarring (for him) assertion that Michael Healy Rae is actually from Cork is the true highlight story here #LateLateShow #schadenfreude — Caitriona Devery (@everytreecat) March 17, 2017

When Michael Healy Rae finds out he has roots in Cork #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/uuejbrFlpC — Sinead Dunleavy (@Sinead_Hd) March 18, 2017

Michael Healy Rae is 100% Irish and from Cork! #latelate (just made me laugh this morning) — declan hehir (@deccieduck) March 18, 2017

Although some Cork natives were unimpressed.

#LateLateShow tracing ancestorel roots Michael Healy Rae's DNA Is from Cork. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NQUoe8o05o — Valerie O'Regan (@NurseRebel) March 17, 2017