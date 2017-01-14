Watch the moment a sick seaman is winched to safety in these stormy sea conditions

A seaman was rescued from rough seas near Sunderland after he had a suspected heart attack.

Footage from the RNLI shows just how bad the conditions were on Friday amid a battering from strong winds and a tidal surge.

But the lifeboat crew braved the turbulent waves to get to the man, a Ukrainian chief engineer, who had fallen ill on board the huge vessel, HC Jette-Marit.

He was then flown to hospital by helicopter in Newcastle and was fortunately well enough to walk off the helicopter himself.