Watch the moment a sick seaman is winched to safety in these stormy sea conditions
14/01/2017 - 20:48:07Back to Discover Home
A seaman was rescued from rough seas near Sunderland after he had a suspected heart attack.
Footage from the RNLI shows just how bad the conditions were on Friday amid a battering from strong winds and a tidal surge.
But the lifeboat crew braved the turbulent waves to get to the man, a Ukrainian chief engineer, who had fallen ill on board the huge vessel, HC Jette-Marit.
He was then flown to hospital by helicopter in Newcastle and was fortunately well enough to walk off the helicopter himself.
Join the conversation - comment here