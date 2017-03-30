Watch: The intense and comical experience of learning to drive with your parents

Learning to drive can be a stressful experience.

But if there is any advice we can give you it would be to not learn from your parents, because it will end in disaster.

Comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog have done their bit for society by releasing a warning video of what happens when you learn to drive with your parents and it is very accurate.

The general sense of panic and unease combined with phrases like 'take is easy, you're rushing' and 'fifth gear is for race car drivers' perfectly depicts the disaster that is learning to drive with someone close to you.

Encountering another learner driver, tackling a roundabout and going too close to the kerb are all issues you will face as a learner driver, but do yourself a favour and get some lessons or you will end up like this.

Take a look:

