Watch the Howth Coast Guard go above and beyond duty to rescue dog from cliff

The Coast Guard response team in Howth were called to rescue a dog trapped 15 foot down a cliff at Red Rock in Sutton this afternoon.

They sent a climber down to rescue three-year-old Marley the Golden Retriever who had slipped while near the cliff edge and became trapped.

The Coast Guard climber secured the dog and lowered him to the beach below where he was reunited with his relieved owner. A unit from Dublin Fire Brigade also attended.

Video courtesy of the Howth Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard team from Howth also saved another dog after a member of the public reported that their dog had swam out to sea from the Bull Wall on Dollymount and wasn’t able to return.

A Dublin Port boat joined in with the rescue to recover the dog safely back to shore.

Remember if you do see someone in trouble don’t delay call 112 right away. Your call could save a life.