Watch: The hilarious moment the Polish First Lady snubs Donald Trump's handshake

Just another embarrassing moment for Donald Trump.

The US president attempted to shake the hand of Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the First Lady of Poland, who duly snubbed Mr Trump.

The Polish leader Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda were welcoming Mr Trump and his wife Melania to Poland on Thursday.

The awkward moment was caught on camera when Ms Kornhauser-Duda appeared to snub the US president in favour of his wife.

The footage shows Mr Trump offering his hand to Ms Kornhauser-Duda and looked stumped when she brushes past him.

He managed to turn that smile around very quickly!