Watch: The hilarious moment the Polish First Lady snubs Donald Trump's handshake
07/07/2017 - 12:23:45Back to Discover Home
Just another embarrassing moment for Donald Trump.
The US president attempted to shake the hand of Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the First Lady of Poland, who duly snubbed Mr Trump.
The Polish leader Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda were welcoming Mr Trump and his wife Melania to Poland on Thursday.
The awkward moment was caught on camera when Ms Kornhauser-Duda appeared to snub the US president in favour of his wife.
The footage shows Mr Trump offering his hand to Ms Kornhauser-Duda and looked stumped when she brushes past him.
LEGEND pic.twitter.com/UGKw0XWpPv— David Lewis (@davidclewis) July 6, 2017
He managed to turn that smile around very quickly!
Join the conversation - comment here