Watch the hilarious moment a newsreader gets caught daydreaming at work
A newsreader who got caught on camera daydreaming has gone viral on Twitter thanks to her over-the-top and frankly hilarious reaction.
That feeling when you're caught daydreaming at work :) (via @UmmRKSZ ) #mediawatch pic.twitter.com/lRkTbpygfo— Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) April 9, 2017
ABC reporter Natasha Exelby was clearly focused on something else when the camera went back to her in the studio.
She gasped loudly, before announcing the next bulletin.
@ABCmediawatch @UmmRKSZ This made me laugh so hard, I for a fraction of a second, became incontinent 😂— Task_0verrid3 (@Task_Override) April 9, 2017
And while Twitter users found it funny, many praised Exelby’s human side.
@ABCmediawatch @UmmRKSZ That was refreshingly natural.— Verner Verass (@VernVerass) April 9, 2017
@Darnell_Henry @ABCmediawatch @gabrielenguard @UmmRKSZ A beautiful absolutely real moment on TV for a change— Persist she did (@_the_heart) April 9, 2017
Looks like she won the viewers’ hearts.
