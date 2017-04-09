Watch the hilarious moment a newsreader gets caught daydreaming at work

A newsreader who got caught on camera daydreaming has gone viral on Twitter thanks to her over-the-top and frankly hilarious reaction.

ABC reporter Natasha Exelby was clearly focused on something else when the camera went back to her in the studio.

She gasped loudly, before announcing the next bulletin.

And while Twitter users found it funny, many praised Exelby’s human side.

Looks like she won the viewers’ hearts.
